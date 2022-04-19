Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

