Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.01) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.07 ($38.79).

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €22.23 ($23.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,341,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.07. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

