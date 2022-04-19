Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

