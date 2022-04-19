Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

BMY stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

