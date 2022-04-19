Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

TNDM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 490.26 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

