Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 19th (AFX, AIR, ALV, ASC, AZN, BMW, BOSS, CBK, DRW3, GSK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €269.00 ($289.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €112.00 ($120.43) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($65.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €59.40 ($63.87) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($211.83) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.30 ($12.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 450 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €138.00 ($148.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

