Research Analysts' Price Target Changes for April 19th (AFX, AIR, ALV, ASC, AZN, BMW, BOSS, CBK, DRW3, GSK)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 19th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €269.00 ($289.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €112.00 ($120.43) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($65.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €59.40 ($63.87) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($211.83) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.30 ($12.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 450 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €138.00 ($148.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

