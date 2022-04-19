Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ALLETE (ALE)

ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

4/8/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

3/31/2022 – ALLETE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

3/23/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

3/2/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

