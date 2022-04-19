Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/15/2022 – Mereo BioPharma Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
  • 4/1/2022 – Mereo BioPharma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/24/2022 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,767 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,209 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at $2,177,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

