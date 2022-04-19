Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for M&G (MGPUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M&G (OTCMKTS: MGPUF):

4/5/2022 – M&G was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – M&G was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.64).

4/4/2022 – M&G had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 226 ($2.94) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 217 ($2.82).

4/1/2022 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/31/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 215 ($2.80).

3/28/2022 – M&G had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.58).

3/24/2022 – M&G had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – M&G was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MGPUF opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

