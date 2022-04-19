Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL):

4/12/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,976. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

