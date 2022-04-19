Research Analysts Set Expectations for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report released on Sunday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $11.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.52. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

MKSI stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

