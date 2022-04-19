Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 18th (ARBE, ASAZY, ATNI, AVTR, AZTA, BBLN, BDN, BEP, BHIL, BMXMF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 18th:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

