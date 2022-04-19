Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 19th (AIMC, BAM, CAR, CASA, COP, CRH, CRRFY, DWAHY, FTI, GWH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 19th:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%, while revenues beat the same by 1.8%. The company is poised to benefit from diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies. Its solid order backlog at the end of 2021, pricing actions, cross-selling activities and a recovering economy are other tailwinds. For 2022, organic sales are expected to increase 5-7% year over year. However, in the past year, the company's shares underperformed the industry. High costs and expenses might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Supply-chain issues and labor issues are concerning as well. Also, softness in renewable energy remains a woe. Risks related to its international exposure pose a concern for the company.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion Corp alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $310.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.57.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Increased contract wins for its cost-effective defense solutions from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies have been a primary growth driver for Leidos Holdings. Such contract wins boost backlog for the stock, which in turn indicates impressive revenue growth prospects for the company in the quarters ahead. The macroeconomic environment in the nation has been boosting growth prospects of Leidos. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company remains concerned about the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Also, dismal outlook for commercial air travel makes us skeptical about its airport security detection and automation business’ performance, at least in the near term. In addition, the company’s program costs have increased as a result of COVID-19 and might hurt the bottom-line performance.”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $495.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $390.00.

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s net sales and earnings continued to decline year over year during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Management cited headwinds related to soaring inflation in merchandise and transportation costs, shipping delays of imported products, and backlogs at distribution centers. The company anticipates continued pressure during the first half of fiscal 2022, and expects trends to improve from the second half. Clearly, higher supply chain costs are likely to keep gross margin under pressure, especially in the first half. Nevertheless, Ollie's Bargain’s business model, cost-containment efforts and focus on store productivity appears encouraging. Also, the company's customer reward program, Ollie's Army has been impressive.”

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Longbow Research currently has $550.00 price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.