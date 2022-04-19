Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/6/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($258.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €243.00 ($261.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €1.60 ($1.72) on Tuesday, hitting €219.10 ($235.59). 1,229,708 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €212.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €209.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

