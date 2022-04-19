Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

4/13/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

4/12/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/8/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00.

3/31/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

2/23/2022 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 163,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

