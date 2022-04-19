Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LSI Industries (LYTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) recently:

4/19/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – LSI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

