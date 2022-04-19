Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

4/4/2022 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/18/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

