REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in REV Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,115. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $785.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.26.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

