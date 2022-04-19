Reviewing KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

KemPharm currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 384.38%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than KemPharm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Indaptus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 4.99 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million ($13.10) -0.24

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KemPharm.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -29.86% 7.03% 6.67% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -31.07% -25.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats KemPharm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

