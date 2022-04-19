Reviewing Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29% Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.63 $10.47 million $0.95 7.43 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.