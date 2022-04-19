Reviewing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A -30.89% -7.18% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 71.16%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.42, indicating that its share price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 9.75 -$64.05 million N/A N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.25 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

