Reviewing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.91 $29.10 million $0.10 23.10 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$3.72 million ($0.03) -14.67

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98% Loncor Gold N/A -10.21% -9.76%

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taseko Mines and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Loncor Gold on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

