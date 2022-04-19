Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RXEEY remained flat at $$20.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

