Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of REXR traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 1,435,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

