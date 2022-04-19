RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

RFIL opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

