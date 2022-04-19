RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGCO. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

RGCO opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

