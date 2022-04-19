RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($54.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHIM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($49.96) to GBX 3,100 ($40.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of LON:RHIM traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,425.37 ($31.56). The company had a trading volume of 20,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,300 ($29.92) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($61.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,724.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,096.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €1.00 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About RHI Magnesita (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.