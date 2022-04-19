RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RIBT opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

