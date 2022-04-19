Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,155.00.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 118,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

