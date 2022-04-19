Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,420.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

