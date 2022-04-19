Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Update

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,366. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

