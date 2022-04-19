Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 344,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,724. Riverview Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $24,253,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,401,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.