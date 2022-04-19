Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.