Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.