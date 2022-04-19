Robert W. Baird Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Neutral

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 188,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.