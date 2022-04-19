Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

