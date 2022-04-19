Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

RMTI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

