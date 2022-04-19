Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
RMTI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
