Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.