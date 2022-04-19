Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
