Roderick (Rod) Corps Purchases 1,517,813 Shares of Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Stock

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,517,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$1,596,739.28 ($1,174,073.00).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,715,051 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$1,730,486.46 ($1,272,416.51).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,112,094 shares of Nico Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$979,754.81 ($720,407.95).

On Friday, March 18th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 718,330 shares of Nico Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$519,352.59 ($381,876.90).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 693,064 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$440,095.64 ($323,599.74).

On Thursday, March 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,862,619 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,071,005.93).

On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 356,323 shares of Nico Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$231,609.95 ($170,301.43).

