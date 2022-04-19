Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 370 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 395.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.