Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 345 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 395.23.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

