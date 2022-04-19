Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 395 by Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 395 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 395.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.