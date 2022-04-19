Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 450 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 450 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 397.15.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

