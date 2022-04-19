ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.90.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

