Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,330,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

