Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.46. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.