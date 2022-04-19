Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $3.63-$3.67 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $15.25-$15.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $456.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.33 and its 200-day moving average is $464.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

