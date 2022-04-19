Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

