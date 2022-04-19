Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.64.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

