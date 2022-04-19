Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

